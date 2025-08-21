Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 25.09 crore

Net profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.0920.95 20 OPM %1.201.53 -PBDT0.160.17 -6 PBT0.050.10 -50 NP0.050.10 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 130.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 222.83% in the June 2025 quarter

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 25.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story