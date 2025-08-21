Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 39.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.87% to Rs 1356.68 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 39.22% to Rs 89.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.87% to Rs 1356.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 998.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1356.68998.5067.4473.12143.14106.98120.9090.9889.3464.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News