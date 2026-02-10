Associate Sponsors

Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 1543.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 11.45% to Rs 602.81 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 1543.16% to Rs 62.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 602.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 680.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales602.81680.78 -11 OPM %49.5737.11 -PBDT79.5416.00 397 PBT69.105.06 1266 NP62.443.80 1543

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

