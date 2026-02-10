Associate Sponsors

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 18.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 448.25 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 18.02% to Rs 28.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 448.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 455.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales448.25455.08 -2 OPM %17.2812.26 -PBDT79.8353.57 49 PBT38.0432.09 19 NP28.1023.81 18

