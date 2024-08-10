Max Estates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 121.50% to Rs 40.49 crore

Net profit of Max Estates reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 121.50% to Rs 40.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.4918.2837.6117.185.893.94-2.880.251.57-37.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp