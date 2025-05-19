Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 15.26 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance rose 4.61% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.57% to Rs 12.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 59.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

