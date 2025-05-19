Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 15.26 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance rose 4.61% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.57% to Rs 12.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 59.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.2614.98 2 59.0352.85 12 OPM %68.8764.95 -53.5552.83 - PBDT6.726.87 -2 15.6016.67 -6 PBT6.536.69 -2 14.9515.93 -6 NP5.675.42 5 12.3612.29 1

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

