Barometers turn range bound, media shares rally

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The frontline equity benchmarks traded in a narrow range with minor gains in early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level. Media shares rallied after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 82.07 points or 0.12% to 80,162.64. The Nifty 50 index added 24.20 points or 0.10% to 24,525.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,334 shares rose and 1,505 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.55% to 11.75. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,680, at a premium of 154.90 points as compared with the spot at 24,525.10.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.9 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48.1 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 0.72% to 1,617.90. The index dropped 2.87% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Tips Music (up 1.60%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.44%), D B Corp (up 1.1%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.02%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.60%), Saregama India (up 0.26%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.14%) advanced.

On the other hand, Sun TV Network (down 2.76%) and PVR Inox (down 0.53%), edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 1.07% after the company's board approved a partial stake sale in its newly incorporated sports subsidiary while deciding against raising funds at present.

ATV Projects India added 1.71% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) & term sheet with Shri Vrinda Infracon for the development of its unutilised land at ATV Nagar in Mathura.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

