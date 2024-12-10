Mysore Petro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 124.29% to Rs 15.88 crore

Net loss of Mysore Petro Chemicals reported to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 124.29% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.887.08-47.92-9.89-4.802.36-5.852.25-7.142.32

