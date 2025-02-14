Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of N D Metal Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 OPM %-350.00-100.00 -PBDT0.100.13 -23 PBT0.060.09 -33 NP0.060.08 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 86.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Esaar (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story