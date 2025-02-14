N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of N D Metal Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.040.06-350.00-100.000.100.130.060.090.060.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News