N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.83% to Rs 4.47 crore

Net loss of N G Industries reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.88% to Rs 7.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 16.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.474.0716.5516.8812.3012.5310.8811.61-2.652.389.766.45-2.822.259.155.85-2.431.947.745.03

