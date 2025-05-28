Tai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.36% to Rs 59.84 crore

Net loss of Tai Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.36% to Rs 59.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 89.51% to Rs 280.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

59.8433.93280.06147.78-0.13-0.24-0.19-0.550.130.201.911.660.060.091.631.29-0.010.641.101.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News