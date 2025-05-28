Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of SVC Industries reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 219.51% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.06 83 1.310.41 220 OPM %-418.18-316.67 --62.60-117.07 - PBDT-0.470.02 PL 0.35-0.26 LP PBT-0.95-0.46 -107 -1.58-2.19 28 NP-0.94-0.46 -104 -1.58-2.19 28

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

