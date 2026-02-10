N G Industries standalone net profit declines 93.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of N G Industries declined 93.74% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.294.0011.4210.250.748.070.597.910.426.71

