CESC consolidated net profit declines 7.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 3387.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 7.62% to Rs 400.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 3387.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3102.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.46% to Rs 1376.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1343.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 15293.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14246.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

