Disa India consolidated net profit rises 27.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.35% to Rs 96.37 croreNet profit of Disa India rose 27.40% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 96.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.04% to Rs 42.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 328.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News