Disa India consolidated net profit rises 27.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 26.35% to Rs 96.37 crore

Net profit of Disa India rose 27.40% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 96.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.04% to Rs 42.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 328.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales96.3776.27 26 328.55261.90 25 OPM %16.1515.79 -15.2513.30 - PBDT19.0315.10 26 64.9944.74 45 PBT17.8413.91 28 60.2540.23 50 NP13.1610.33 27 42.8829.77 44

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

