N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and Naksh Precious Metals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2026.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 15.78% to Rs 65.1 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 334 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd lost 10.13% to Rs 884.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 152 shares in the past one month. Nova Agritech Ltd crashed 9.20% to Rs 29.69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13920 shares in the past one month. Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd corrected 7.87% to Rs 1.64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7215 shares in the past one month.