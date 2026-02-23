Barometers trades with decent gains; FMCG shares rally

The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the mid-afternoon trade despite concerns surrounding the recent U.S. tariffs announcement. Investors will monitor crude oil and gold price movements. The Nifty traded above the 25,650 mark.

FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 289.60 points or 0.35% to 83,104.31. The Nifty 50 index rose 72.55 points or 0.29% to 25,643.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.52% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index advanced 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,821 shares rose and 2,376 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.45% to 52,004.55. The index declined 1.76% in the past trading session. United Spirits (up 2.62%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.51%), United Breweries (up 1.35%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.20%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.18%), Marico (up 1.05%), Nestle India (up 0.92%), Varun Beverages (up 0.63%), Dabur India (up 0.34%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.22%) advanced. On the other hand, Kwality Walls India (down 1.77%), ITC (down 0.52%) and Patanjali Foods (down 0.39%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.19% to 6.712 compared with the previous session close of 6.725.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.8325 compared with its close of 90.9450 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement advanced 1.31% to Rs 158,935. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.24% to 97.48. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.27% to 4.078. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement lost 84 cents or 1.17% to $70.92 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: IDFC First Bank slumped 16.47% after the bank said that it has uncovered fraudulent transactions worth around Rs 590 crore at one of its branches in Chandigarh, allegedly involving a few employees.