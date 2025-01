N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.81% to Rs 3.74 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.744.394.815.690.170.25-0.51-0.52-0.43-0.40

