Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 25.19 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 12.17% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 25.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.25.1923.3215.8415.443.672.912.992.482.121.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News