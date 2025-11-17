N R Agarwal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 524.68 crore

Net loss of N R Agarwal Industries reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 524.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 428.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.524.68428.418.366.2921.0620.424.124.13-1.478.34

