Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Sales decline 97.83% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Nagarjuna Agri Tech reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 97.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.46 -98 OPM %-1600.00-145.65 -PBDT-0.08-0.66 88 PBT-0.08-0.69 88 NP-0.085.86 PL

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

