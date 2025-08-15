Nagpur Power & Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.88% to Rs 15.64 crore

Net profit of Nagpur Power & Industries declined 36.07% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.88% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.6412.232.81-15.860.801.310.390.610.390.61

