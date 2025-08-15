Tips Films reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 670.36% to Rs 95.37 crore

Net profit of Tips Films reported to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 670.36% to Rs 95.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.95.3712.387.42-54.206.55-6.566.34-6.764.74-6.76

