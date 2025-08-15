Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.76% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 88.89% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.76% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.1011.377.784.750.170.330.040.180.020.18

