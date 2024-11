Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 46.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 136.98 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 46.45% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 136.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.136.98137.484.275.583.194.251.402.401.132.11

