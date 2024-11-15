Omnitex Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 95.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 234.38% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Omnitex Industries (India) declined 95.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 234.38% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.070.32 234 OPM %-1.87-18.75 -PBDT0.07-0.01 LP PBT0.07-0.01 LP NP0.081.70 -95
