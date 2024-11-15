Omnitex Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 95.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 234.38% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Omnitex Industries (India) declined 95.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 234.38% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.070.32-1.87-18.750.07-0.010.07-0.010.081.70

