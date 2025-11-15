NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 692.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 345.05 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 692.83% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 345.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 330.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.345.05330.3814.2510.1552.3531.8438.9016.8819.902.51

