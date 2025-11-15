Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit declines 30.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.45% to Rs 10.73 crore

Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company declined 30.73% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.7311.23-31.22-21.827.789.786.638.565.417.81

