Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 10.65 crore

Net profit of Nakoda Group of Industries reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.6514.2310.055.060.760.320.4700.350

