Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 10.65 croreNet profit of Nakoda Group of Industries reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.6514.23 -25 OPM %10.055.06 -PBDT0.760.32 138 PBT0.470 0 NP0.350 0
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content