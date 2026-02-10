Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCKK Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HCKK Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of HCKK Ventures reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.16 -100 OPM %012.50 -PBDT-0.040.07 PL PBT-0.040.07 PL NP-0.020.05 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit rises 123.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sankhya Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 19.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit declines 54.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 10.06% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story