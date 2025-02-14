Naksh Precious Metals standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of Naksh Precious Metals rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.780 0 OPM %20.510 -PBDT0.160.02 700 PBT0.150.01 1400 NP0.180.01 1700
