Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 40.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.12% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 40.63% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.57% to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

