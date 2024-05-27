Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 882.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 579.12 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim rose 882.25% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 579.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 457.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8384.91% to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 2010.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2026.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

579.12457.162010.092026.766.735.065.894.1550.1611.57105.6742.3338.773.4465.125.1427.112.7644.970.53

