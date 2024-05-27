Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 882.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 882.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 579.12 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim rose 882.25% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 579.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 457.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8384.91% to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 2010.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2026.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales579.12457.16 27 2010.092026.76 -1 OPM %6.735.06 -5.894.15 - PBDT50.1611.57 334 105.6742.33 150 PBT38.773.44 1027 65.125.14 1167 NP27.112.76 882 44.970.53 8385

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nandan Denim reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.96 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Allsec Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit rises 115.58% in the December 2023 quarter

K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Axiscades Tech's subsidiary bags order Bharat Electronics worth Rs 90 crore

Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscribed 108.17 times

Khandelwal Extractions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

INR Settles Off Intraday High In Line With Benchmark Indices

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story