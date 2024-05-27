Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khandelwal Extractions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Khandelwal Extractions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.95% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.200 0 0.780.68 15 OPM %45.000 -41.0330.88 - PBDT0.150.12 25 0.500.34 47 PBT0.140.11 27 0.470.31 52 NP0.01-0.01 LP 0.340.19 79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

QuicSolv Unveils Revolutionary Invoice OCR Technology to Harmonize Cash Flow

Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IEL reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Axiscades Tech's subsidiary bags order Bharat Electronics worth Rs 90 crore

Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscribed 108.17 times

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

INR Settles Off Intraday High In Line With Benchmark Indices

Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 132.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story