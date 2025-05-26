Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Danube Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Danube Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.89% to Rs 37.24 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.77% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.2431.59 18 109.6687.03 26 OPM %3.280.22 -2.813.17 - PBDT0.83-0.47 LP 1.751.41 24 PBT0.81-0.48 LP 1.671.35 24 NP0.60-0.35 LP 1.220.97 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prabhat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 65.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 65.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story