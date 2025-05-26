Danube Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.89% to Rs 37.24 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.77% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

