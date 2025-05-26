Quadrant Future Tek standalone net profit rises 558.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 58.47 crore

Net profit of Quadrant Future Tek rose 558.33% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 58.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 150.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

58.4751.39150.61151.762.1014.380.1923.971.105.98-5.0632.15-4.460.95-26.2120.571.580.24-19.6811.62

