Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quadrant Future Tek standalone net profit rises 558.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Quadrant Future Tek standalone net profit rises 558.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 58.47 crore

Net profit of Quadrant Future Tek rose 558.33% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 58.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 150.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.4751.39 14 150.61151.76 -1 OPM %2.1014.38 -0.1923.97 - PBDT1.105.98 -82 -5.0632.15 PL PBT-4.460.95 PL -26.2120.57 PL NP1.580.24 558 -19.6811.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Danube Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prabhat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 65.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 65.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story