UVS Hospitality & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of UVS Hospitality & Services reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.390.60-161.54-116.67-0.65-0.64-1.03-0.73-1.03-0.73

