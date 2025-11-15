Asian Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 13.06 crore

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.0612.79-0.771.170.030.120.020.110.030.06

