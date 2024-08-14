Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 23.40 croreNet profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery rose 0.39% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.4023.25 1 OPM %17.6516.17 -PBDT3.553.46 3 PBT3.413.41 0 NP2.562.55 0
