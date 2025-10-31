Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets 1mg

Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets 1mg

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Natco Pharma announced launch of Everolimus tablets 1mg, a generic version of Zortress by Novartis, under the therapeutic class of immunosuppressant. NATCO's marketing partner for the ANDA, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International, plans to launch the product immediately in the U.S. market.

Everolimus is an mTOR inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients in kidney and liver transplantation.

Breckenridge previously launched its Everolimus Tablets in 0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 0.75mg strengths, with blisters launched in July 2021 and bottles launched in June 2023.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

