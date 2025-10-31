Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets 1mg

Natco Pharma announced launch of Everolimus tablets 1mg, a generic version of Zortress by Novartis, under the therapeutic class of immunosuppressant. NATCO's marketing partner for the ANDA, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International, plans to launch the product immediately in the U.S. market.
Everolimus is an mTOR inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients in kidney and liver transplantation.
Breckenridge previously launched its Everolimus Tablets in 0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 0.75mg strengths, with blisters launched in July 2021 and bottles launched in June 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app