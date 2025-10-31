Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets 1mg

Natco Pharma announced launch of Everolimus tablets 1mg, a generic version of Zortress by Novartis, under the therapeutic class of immunosuppressant. NATCO's marketing partner for the ANDA, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International, plans to launch the product immediately in the U.S. market.

Everolimus is an mTOR inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients in kidney and liver transplantation.

Breckenridge previously launched its Everolimus Tablets in 0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 0.75mg strengths, with blisters launched in July 2021 and bottles launched in June 2023.

