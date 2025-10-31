GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for equities

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 21.50 points (or 0.08%) in early trade, suggesting a red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,077.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,469.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 4,422.45 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This is in contrast with their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Friday as investors welcomed signs of easing tensions between Washington and Beijing following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their high-stakes discussions in South Korea on Thursday, both leaders reached a partial trade agreement, averting a potential escalation in their dispute over rare earth exports an issue that had threatened to reignite a full-blown trade war between the worlds two largest economies. Meanwhile, China's factory activity shrank for a seventh month in October, an official survey showed on Friday, keeping alive calls for further stimulus to boost domestic demand, with efforts to ship goods abroad merely exporting price wars.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in October from 49.8 in September, a six-month low, the National Bureau of Statistics' survey showed on Friday. It remained below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. On Wall Street, however, major U.S. indexes slipped as investors digested mixed Big Tech earnings and the outcome of the TrumpXi talks. The S&P 500 fell 0.99% to 6,822.34, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.57% to 23,581.14, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.23% to 47,522.12. As part of the agreement, the U.S. reduced tariffs on Chinese fentanyl-related imports to 10%, bringing overall tariffs on Chinese goods down to 47% from 57%. In return, Beijing pledged to curb fentanyl flows into the U.S. and increase purchases of American soybeans and other agricultural products. China also postponed new restrictions on rare earth exports by a year.

However, key sticking points remain unresolved including the export of Nvidia chips and the ongoing TikTok divestiture dispute. Chinas Ministry of Commerce said it remains open to discussions with Washington on TikTok but offered no further details. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday, mirroring weak global sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but hinted that it could be the last reduction for 2025. Investor mood further weakened after the much-anticipated TrumpXi meeting concluded without tangible progress on a U.S.China trade deal. Persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) added to the pressure.