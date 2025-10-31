Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Tech gains after securing Rs 264-cr order from existing international client

MTAR Tech gains after securing Rs 264-cr order from existing international client

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MTAR Technologies added 2.70% to Rs 2,533 after the company has received fresh orders worth Rs 263.54 crore ($29.95 million) from an existing international customer.

The orders are part of the companys regular business engagements and are expected to be executed between Q3 FY26 and Q2 FY27.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer, citing confidentiality obligations. However, it clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the order.

The total order value of $29.95 million (approximately Rs 263.54 crore) will be executed over four quarters $5.11 million in Q3 FY26, $9.58 million in Q4 FY26, $10.29 million in Q1 FY27, and $4.97 million in Q2 FY27.

MTAR Technologies, known for its precision-engineered systems and components, caters to critical sectors such as clean energy, nuclear, space, and defense.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 144% to Rs 10.81 crore on 22.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 154.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DLF Ltd Falls 3.55%

United Spirits Ltd Spurts 5.53%

BEML signs MoUs worth Rs 350-cr with Dredging Corporation of India

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 10.80% in the September 2025 quarter

RateGain announces strategic partnership with US-based Flyr

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story