MTAR Tech gains after securing Rs 264-cr order from existing international client

MTAR Technologies added 2.70% to Rs 2,533 after the company has received fresh orders worth Rs 263.54 crore ($29.95 million) from an existing international customer.

The orders are part of the companys regular business engagements and are expected to be executed between Q3 FY26 and Q2 FY27.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer, citing confidentiality obligations. However, it clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the order.

The total order value of $29.95 million (approximately Rs 263.54 crore) will be executed over four quarters $5.11 million in Q3 FY26, $9.58 million in Q4 FY26, $10.29 million in Q1 FY27, and $4.97 million in Q2 FY27.