Narayana Hrudayalaya acquires 100% stake in Practice Plus Group Hospitals for GBP 189 million

Narayana Hrudayalaya said that its step-down subsidiary Narayana Hrudayalaya UK in the United Kingdom has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% equity shares of United Kingdom-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals.

Narayana Hrudayalaya UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cayman Islands-based Health City Cayman Islands, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Practice Plus Group Hospitals is an operator of hospitals in the United Kingdom. The company has 7 hospitals, 3 surgical centers, 2 urgent treatment centers, 3 musculoskeletal/diagnostic centers, 1 ophthalmology center with a total capacity of 330 beds. It had recorded turnover of GBP 250 million estimated in FY25 in the year ended September 2025.

Narayana Hrudayalaya said that this acquisition will build upon the international presence of the comapny, following the successful expansion in the Caribbean through Health City Cayman Islands. The total consideration for the acquisition is GBP 188.78 million for the 100% stake, which comprises of 60,001 equity shares of face value of GBP 0.02 each of Practice Plus Group Hospitals. The per share price for the acquisition will be GBP 3146.29. The company further said that the closing date shall be within six business days after the date of the agreement or such other date as may be agreed in writing between the seller and the purchaser.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 18 hospitals and 2 heart centers across India along with overseas presence at Cayman Islands, with over 5,550 operational beds and a capacity of over 5,900 beds. The company had reported 2.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 196.1 crore on a 15.4% increase in revenue to Rs 1,507.3 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. The scrip shed 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 1777.70 on the BSE.