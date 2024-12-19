Natco Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1479.3, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.42% in last one year as compared to a 13.26% jump in NIFTY and a 40.33% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1479.3, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23954.849609375. The Sensex is at 79251.13, down 1.16%. Natco Pharma Ltd has gained around 7.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22314.55, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News