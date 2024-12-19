Cipla Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for five straight sessions

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1493.85, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.84% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% gain in NIFTY and a 40.24% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Cipla Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1493.85, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 23962.25. The Sensex is at 79274.83, down 1.13%. Cipla Ltd has added around 1.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22314.55, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1501.95, up 1.99% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 20.84% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% gain in NIFTY and a 40.24% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

