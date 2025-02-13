Natco Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Orchid Pharma Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, FDC Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2025.

Natco Pharma Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 973.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33889 shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd crashed 15.85% to Rs 1038.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13126 shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd tumbled 7.73% to Rs 947. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30189 shares in the past one month.

FDC Ltd pared 6.59% to Rs 411.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4004 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd shed 6.44% to Rs 743.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

