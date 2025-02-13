Sanghvi Movers spurts as Q3 PAT rises 14% QoQ to Rs 33 cr

Sanghvi Movers surged 7.05% to Rs 263.50 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 13.56% to Rs 33.07 crore on 33.19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 156.13 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 44.83 crore in Q3 FY25, up 7.66% as against Rs 41.64 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On a YoY basis, the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 46.02% to Rs 33.07 crore on a 24.49% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 207.95 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 44.83 crore in Q3 FY25, down 45.33%, compared with Rs 82.01 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses added 86.17% YoY to Rs 169.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 11.36 crore (up 26.36% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 6.19 crore (down 9.63% YoY) during the period under review.

Sanghvi Movers is engaged in the business of providing hydraulic and crawler cranes to various industries in the infrastructure sector and has a fleet of medium-to-large-size hydraulic truck-mounted telescopic and lattice boom cranes and crawler cranes with lifting capacities ranging from 20 tons to 1,600 tons.

