Volumes soar at Finolex Cables Ltd counter

Godrej Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 February 2025.

Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 35.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.42% to Rs.948.85. Volumes stood at 3.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd saw volume of 17.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82278 shares. The stock increased 4.79% to Rs.851.55. Volumes stood at 69398 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 78.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.87 lakh shares. The stock slipped 19.68% to Rs.978.95. Volumes stood at 5.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 109.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.30% to Rs.225.80. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 30.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.71% to Rs.1,129.00. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

