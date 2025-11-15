Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 147.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.22% to Rs 43.85 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 147.75% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.8532.1913.9114.944.381.913.391.092.751.11

