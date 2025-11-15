GRP consolidated net profit declines 21.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 132.36 crore

Net profit of GRP declined 21.91% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 132.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.132.36131.658.027.447.867.863.323.891.962.51

